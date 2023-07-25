Roadrunners sign Bridgman’s Sanderson Published 8:30 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College cross country team continues to build toward the 2023 season by signing another recruit.

Roadrunners Coach Zac Sartori announced Monday the signing of Bridgman’s John Sanderson to a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent. Sanderson becomes the fourth member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Sanderson finished fourth at the SAC Championships last October with a time of 17:42.66. He finished seventh at the Division 3 Regional with a time of 17:25.83, which qualified him for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 Cross Country Championships.

Sanderson placed 119th at the state meet, running a 17:59.92 at Michigan International Speedway.

Sanderson also competed in the MITCA Michigan Meet of Champions. He competed in the men’s 5,000 meters Boys Elite Open where he finished 135th.

“When John called me the other day to commit to Southwestern Michigan College, I was thrilled,” Sartori said. “He is an excellent runner and a talented all-around athlete. I know that John will make a big impact on our program right from the start and I feel blessed that he’s decided to join us.”

Sanderson joins Evan Stacy of Portage Northern, Ethan Glick of Constantine and Donnell Chaney of Roubichaud in the 2023 men’s cross country recruiting class.

The Roadrunners open the 2023 season Aug. 25 in Normal, Illinois at the Heartland Relays.