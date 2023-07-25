ND’s Balis resigns as director of football performance Published 12:57 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

NOTRE DAME — The University of Notre Dame’s Director of Football Performances, Matt Balis has resigned his position with the program, effective immediately, for personal reasons. Balis had served in his role with the Irish since 2017.

“I want to thank Coach Balis for all of the work he put into elevating our program,” said Fighting Irish Head Coach Marcus Freeman. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for who he is as a coach and a man. While there is never a perfect time to lose a valuable teammate, we are thankful that Coach Balis was able to see us through our summer program and have our players physically prepared to head into the upcoming season.”

Balis was a part of six-straight bowl games with the Irish, including appearances in the 2018 and 2020 College Football Playoffs. In addition to Notre Dame’s team success with him leading the strength and conditioning program, 29 Irish players were selected in the NFL Draft–including four first-round picks.

“For the time being, Fred Hale will lead our strength and conditioning program. We have an innovative sports performance team who collaborated with Coach Balis and me in designing our program and Fred will continue to implement that plan,” Freeman said.

Notre Dame will open its 2023 season in Dublin, Ireland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, on NBC.