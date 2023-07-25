Foreigner farewell tour making stop at Silver Creek Event Center Nov. 4 Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — Southwest Michigan fans will get one last time to say goodbye to Foreigner as the band returns to the Silver Creek Event Center Nov. 4 as part of its farewell tour.

Foreigner is no stranger to the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo as it has performed there multiple times, including 2016 when the Bridgman High School choir performed onstage with the band when it sang background mega hit “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Tickets for the show start at $99 and go on sale at 11 a.m. July 28 via Ticketmaster.

Founded in 1976 by Mick Jones, Foreigner has produced 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 top 30 hits, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home.”

“I Want To Know What Love Is,” was a world-wide No. 1 hit for the band, which originally consisted of Jones, Lou Gramm, who recently performed at the Four Winds XXX in South Bend, Dennis Elliott, AJ Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi.

Foreigner has added and subtracted members over the years, including Gramm, who returned to the group in 1992, only to leave for good in 2003. Gramm, like Jones, are both members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He made some appearances with Foreigner during their tour in 2018.

Kelly Hansen replaced Gramm permanently in 2002 as its lead singers. Other current members of Foreigner include Dokken bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado.