Berrien Community Foundation to hosts Backpacks For Good event at Niles High Published 5:00 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

NILES — The Berrien Community Foundation is helping students get ready to learn this fall by providing over 650 backpacks filled with school supplies to students attending Niles or Brandywine schools.

BCF will host Backpacks For Good, a school readiness event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 10 at Niles High School. This event is open to students who attend Niles Community Schools or Brandywine Community Schools, regardless of the ZIP Code in which they live.

“As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, we are excited to offer our annual Backpacks For Good event to help ease the financial burden back-to-school shopping may bring to families,” said Berrien Community Foundation President Lisa Cripps-Downey. “We are grateful to our partnering sponsor, the Frederick S. Upton Foundation, who is joining us to make sure students have what they need.”

In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, there will be food on site from Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency and local farmers. Community resources like Lake Michigan College, YMCA and a pop-up library. Families of students who attend Niles Community Schools or Brandywine Community Schools are encouraged to bring their children to the event so they can choose their backpack and visit with other community resources.

“Most of us remember how exciting it was to get your new backpack and supplies before school started,” said BCF Program Director Susan Matheny. “We want to make sure every child has that experience and looks forward to going back to school with all the things they need.”

Backpacks For Good events

The Backpacks For Good event for Niles and Brandywine school districts is in partnership with the Frederick S. Upton Foundation. It is one of four Backpacks For Good events happening across the county. Other events are:

Students Who Live In The 49022 ZIP Code: Tuesday, August 1, 5 – 8 p.m. at the Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park. This event is in partnership with National Night Out, and is open to students who live in the 49022 zip code, regardless of the school they attend.

Students Attending Eau Claire Schools: Thursday, August 3, 4 – 6 p.m. at Lybrook Elementary School parking lot. This event is open to students attending Eau Claire Public Schools, regardless of the ZIP Code in which they live.

Students Attending Coloma, Watervliet or Hagar #6 Schools: Thursday, August 17, 4 – 6 p.m. at Coloma High School parking lot. This event is open to students attending Watervliet Public Schools, Coloma Community Schools or Riverside Hagar #6 School, regardless of the ZIP Code in which they live.

For more information on all backpack events, go to www.berriencommunity.org/backpacksforgood.