Townsley wins Championship Flight title after a 10-year chase Published 8:09 am Monday, July 24, 2023

NILES — For a decade, Josh Townsley has been chasing the Niles City Golf Tournament’s Championship Flight title.

Sunday afternoon at Plym Park, Townsley used a charge on the back nine to finally claim the championship.

Townsley outdueled Larry Larson, who took a one-stroke lead into the second and final round, but could not hold on during the final nine holes.

Larson and Townsley were deadlocked after 27 holes. Townsley shot a 38 on the back nine, while Larson shot 41.

Townsley finished with a two-day total of 151. Larson finished with a 154. Rick Lewis took third with a 159.

The Championship Flight field went into Sunday’s final round tightly packed as 11 players were within nine shots of the lead, including six that were just five shots off Larson’s lead.

Aaron Kelly shot 166 to win the A Flight championship over Ryan Head, who shot 173. Mike Cowan finished third with a 175.

They needed a playoff to settle the B Flight title Sunday afternoon.

After Todd Sobieralski and Misha Kaminsky both finished their 36 holes tied at 169, Sobieralski claimed the title in the playoff.

Prescott Smith finished third after shooting a two-day total of 171.

Brandon Rasler won the C Flight championship by five strokes over Trent Kater.

Rasler shot 176 and Kater 181. Dustin McKay shot 184 to to finish third.