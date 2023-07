Cassopolis Athletic Boosters Big Hole Glow Scramble Aug. 19 Published 7:46 am Monday, July 24, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Athletic Boosters are hosting the 28th annual Big Hole/2nd annual Big Hole Glow Scramble at Diamond Lake Golf Course Aug. 19.

Registration will begin at 4 p.m. with a shotgun start at 5 p.m.

Cost is $320 per team, which includes cart and 1 glow ball per player. Dinner and refreshments will be provided.

Deadline for entry is Aug. 1.