Lemon first recipient of Bill Weaver Memorial Scholarship

BUCHANAN — Kamille Lemon, of Buchanan, has received the Bill Weaver Memorial Scholarship.

Lemon, a multi-sport athlete for the Bucks, will attend Baker College in Owosso this fall where she will study in the veterinary technology program.

Lemon will receive $1,000 from the Weaver scholarship, as well as receiving $3,750 per year from the Buchanan Promise!

Back in February, prior to the Niles-Buchanan boys basketball game, the two schools honored the life and legacy of Weaver, who was a 1974 graduate of Niles High School, was a standout basketball player for the Vikings.

To this day, Weaver still holds nine all-time records at Niles, including the all-time leading scorer with 1,324 points, 46 points in a single game, most free throws made in a single season and best free throw percentage.

Weaver passed away at the age of 67 on Nov. 21, 2022. Weaver’s best season came in 1973-74 when he led Niles to a 22-3 record and a No. 12 state ranking in Class A. The Vikings won their first district championship for the first time in 13 years and advanced to regional finals for the first time in school history. Niles defeated Lansing Everett 62-49 in the regional semifinals, but was eliminated by Battle Creek Central 70-63 in the title game.

In college, Weaver led Eastern Michigan University in scoring his junior season and was named team captain as a senior.

He graduated with a teaching degree specializing in physical education. He did his postgraduate work at Western Michigan University and Michigan State University. Weaver graduated with a bachelor of arts degree. He landed a teaching job at Buchanan Middle School. He spent the next 25 years teaching in the district.

Weaver took up coaching the Bucks, where he spent 21 seasons at the helm of the girls basketball team. He retired in 2009 with a career record of 340-132, which included nine Lakeland Conference championships, seven Class C District championships, two regional titles and a pair of Final Four appearances. In 1990, the Bucks captured the Class C state championship with a 42-34 over heavily-favored Detroit Country Day.

The Bill Weaver Memorial Scholarship will be awarded each year to a male Niles High School student/athlete and a female Buchanan student/athlete. Perspective winners much have good sportsmanship and character. It would be preferred that the students have an association with the basketball programs.