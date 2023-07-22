Campbell, Fast win Eagle Lake Triathlon titles Published 11:41 pm Saturday, July 22, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Jay Campbell, of South Haven, and Clara Fast, of Bridgman, won the men’s and women’s championships at the 2023 Eagle Lake Triathlon Saturday.

Campbell ran a time of 57:38 to defeat Bill Frounfelter, of Rochester, Indiana, who ran a time of 58:05. Matthew Hauck, of Nappanee, Indiana, finished third with a 58:47. Niles’ Danny Balos was fourth with a time of 1:02:05.

Participants took part in a 300-yard swim, 11-mile bike ride and a three-mile run under nearly perfect conditions Saturday morning.

Campbell completed the swim in 7:39, the bike ride in 37:23 and the run in 57:38. He led Frounfelter at the end of all three events to earn the victory.

Fast easily defeated runner-up Alyssa Reynolds, of Westmont, Illinois, who finished with a time of 1:09:11. Indianapolis’s Margaret Hartnagel finished third with a time of 1:09:18.

Fast finished the swim in 6:37, the bike ride in 42:28 and the run in 1:04:29. She had nearly a two-minute lead over Reynolds leaving the water and never looked back.

Reynolds completed the swim in 8:19, the bike ride in 42:33 and the run in 1:04:40. Hartnagel finished the swim with a time of 7:58, the bike ride in 44:54 and the run in 1:09:18.