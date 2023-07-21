Sticky Spoons Jams hosts ribbon-cutting for new storefront Published 1:01 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

1 of 3

NILES — A popular small business is now providing its tasty creations in its first storefront.

Sticky Spoons Jam officially opened a new licensed commercial kitchen and retail store at 11801 Pucker St. in Niles with a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 21.

Its grand opening weekend continues through July 23. Visitors are invited to taste Sticky Spoon’s flavors with complimentary samples. They’ll also have special promotions, giveaways, and exclusive discounts to add to the festive atmosphere.

“This ribbon cutting punctuates years of preparation to share my passion for homemade jams with the community,” said Sticky Spoons Jam founder Aiye Akhigbe.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, community leaders and government officials joined the public in exploring the new store’s wide variety of jams and preserves, traditional recipe classics, and innovative, new tastes.

Sticky Spoons Jam, a veteran-owned company, will make its jams and preserves in this new, licensed commercial kitchen behind the retail store.

The retail store shelves also offer pure Michigan maple syrup and a special “Veteran-Made” section, featuring food products produced by veteran companies from across Michigan.

Akhigbe is a Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Tortuga based in Sasebo, Japan. She was an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist Engineman Third Class Petty Officer and earned an honorable discharge in 2011.

She founded Sticky Spoons in 2016 to feed her children preservative-free foods. By having a licensed kitchen, Akhigbe said Sticky Spoons Jam will be able to be sold on store shelves throughout the area. In addition, Akhigbe plans to host cooking and baking classes for community members to sign up and participate in.

Akhigbe is excited to see her business grow and hopes the space will become a community gathering place for special events.

“I know how to make delicious jams,” Akhigbe added, “but the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance coached me with business tips to get to this point. The WBC team was with me all the way providing startup assistance and guidance to make my dreams a reality.”

As part of Cornerstone Alliance’s entrepreneurial services, the Women’s Business Center assists women, people of color, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals start and grow businesses in Southwest Michigan.

“We were honored to work with Aiye Akhigbe to build her concept of what Sticky Spoons Jam could be,” said Kristen Patzer, Director of the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance during the

ribbon cutting. “Her passion, skill, and commitment blended well with WBC resources and the guidance we could provide. As always, collaboration results in a stronger impact.

“We congratulate Aiye and Sticky Spoons Jam on their significant expansion and look forward to their continued – and very tasty – success,” Patzer said.

The Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance has helped small business owners start and grow in Berrien, Cass, and Van Buren counties since 2004. By opening the doors of opportunity, it provides access to critical resources such as business counseling, financial education, and responsible financial products.

To start a business or grow your existing business utilizing the experience and resources offered by the Women’s Business Center, visit www.cornerstonewbc.com.

To learn more about Cornerstone Alliance, visit www.cstonealliance.org.