SMC announces free admission to games and matches again this season Published 4:36 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College announced Friday that admission to all Roadrunner home volleyball, basketball and wrestling matches and games will be free.

Southwestern Michigan invites area fans to bring the family, stop by the Zollar Café, pick up some Starbucks and enjoy the gameday experience, which includes music and giveaways in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The Roadrunners open the 2023-24 season with an Aug. 26 volleyball a non-conference match against Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference foe Glen Oaks Community College.