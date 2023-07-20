Planning collaboration between Niles, Buchanan leaders to take place at second Town Hall Published 1:31 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

NILES — enFocus and the Niles-Buchanan Regional Strategic Plan Advisory Committee are gearing up to host a second Town Hall for community leaders from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 at the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St., Niles.

The upcoming Town Hall will continue discussions with community leaders regarding the next steps of the Niles-Buchanan strategic planning process, aiming to increase economic prosperity in both areas. Jointly underwritten by the Hunter Foundation, the Town Hall is a continuation of a unique collaboration between the Niles and Buchanan communities following the first Town Hall in December 2022.

The fifteen-member Advisory Committee is made up of community leaders representing a variety of different sectors who guided decision-making for the strategic plan. The Advisory Committee selected three focal areas of interest: housing, quality of place, and business growth. As the project grew, three priority-specific subcommittees with local subject-matter experts were selected to provide input. The Advisory Committee and subcommittees will be joined by community leaders at the upcoming Town Hall.

In total, more than 40 leaders are anticipated to weigh in on implementation strategies for the 5 Year Niles-Buchanan Regional Strategic Plan.

“We are thrilled with the progress the strategic plan has made thus far, and leaders from both communities are excited to collaboratively discuss solutions, bring state funding into the area to support local businesses and more to start moving our communities forward,” said Niles-Buchanan Regional Strategic Plan. Advisory Committee member and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Michiana, Mark Weber.

The Town Hall will begin with an update of the planning process and a brainstorming session on

strategies for implementation. The intent of the Town Hall is to collect community input on

implementing projects surfaced during the strategic planning process and developing strategies for increasing support in the region.

Niles-Buchanan Regional Strategic Plan project supporters, Mark Weber, Ryan Boeskool, and Andrew Wiand, Executive Director of enFocus will be available for interviews at 6:00 pm immediately following opening remarks. The event is by invitation only and light refreshments will be served. RSVPs kindly requested.