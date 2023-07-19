Savage Bean Coffeehouse, Theatre reopens in new Cassopolis location Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A popular coffeehouse and entertainment venue is ready for business after relocating to its new space.

Savage Bean Coffeehouse and Theatre opened the doors to its new location Monday at 114 S. Broadway St. – the former site of Reneberg Hardware. The space is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Owners Alicia and Kim Savage originally opened Savage Bean in 144 S. Broadway St. in June 2022 before announcing their decision to relocate to 114 S. Broadway in December 2022. They aim to continue their vision to create a space to provide musical, cultural and informational programming to the community. For them, the new space is just the right fit.

“Our mission is to be a community advocate to build local business and continue to help other people through healing and through the arts,” Kim said. “We do live shows and we bring people in from around the country to perform.”

The renovated space features a newly constructed stage for upcoming productions with the original maple floors and earth tone decor.

Alicia, a professional singer, songwriter and actress, oversees the theater and is currently teaching a musical theater camp for children ages six through 16. The camp’s final performance is slated for 3 p.m. Friday and is free. Savage Bean will also be hosting a John Denver Tribute concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.

Savage Bean Coffee Company roasts hand-selected beans from around the world and offers multiple styles of brewing for customers. Its “community roast” beans are special items where Savage Bean donates $5 back into the community with each purchase. The coffee house has several new drink options and will soon have a light eats trendy unique food menu.

“We just did a fundraiser for the high school marching band,” Kim said. “Now we’re working to raise funds for new uniforms for the high school choir. Each time that people come through the door, they’re giving back to the community. We also donate through teaching and educating kids through the arts.”

Kim thanked the community for its continued support over the past seven months.

“This project took countless hours of ripping up old carpet, stripping and plastering walls and sanding floors,” she said. “We couldn’t have completed this project without the help of volunteers like Scott and Cindy Peters, Lloyd and Pam Montgomery, Jeremy, Aryn, Emily and Ella Carlisle, Jim and Vicki Bebe and Blake Hartsell and Roman Bukowski. Special thanks to Christopher Jones, Robinson Carpentry for building and donating our new and approved front counter and Rodney Ruth for donating two laptops and a printer for students to do their homework after school.

“We couldn’t have done it without our local community.”