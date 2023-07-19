Morgan, Greenwood highlight BCYF grandstand entertainment Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Two of the biggest names in country music highlight the grandstand entertainment at the 77th Berrien County Youth Fair, which will be Aug. 13-19.

Grand Ole Opry members Craig Morgan and Lee Greenwood will perform Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, respectively. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

There is something for everyone again this year at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

Grandstand entertainment begins Sunday, Aug. 13 with the Street League Pickup Truck and Tractor Pull, while on Monday, Aug. 14, the motorized madness continues with the National Tractor Pulling Association’s regional Super Farm, Mini Rod, Hot Farm and Limited Light Superstor tractors.

Kid’s at the BCYF with feature the always popular free Circus Continental on Aug. 16. The circus has been a part of the fair since the 1960s.

Morgan takes the stage for a show that will include some of country music’s biggest hits over the past decade, including “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “International Harvester,” “This Ole Boy,” “Soldier,” “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and his faith-filled tribute to his late son Jerry, “The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost.”

Morgan, who is an Army veteran of 17 years, has had more than 25 songs chart on Billboard and has amassed more than 2 billion career streams. His support of the military throughout his musical career has earned him plenty of accolades, including induction into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame and the USO Merit Award.

In 2018, Morgan was awarded the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, of the highest awards given by the Department of the Army.

The Red Clay Strays will open the show.

Like Morgan, Greenwood is no stranger to patriotism. His smash hit. “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been performed by Greenwood around the world and at events that range from sporting events to the White House for sitting presidents.

Written in 1983 on his tour bus, “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been in the top five on the country singles charts three times — 1991, 2001 and 2003. It is the only song to have achieved that in any genre. After its original success, “God Bless the U.S.A.” shot back to the top of the charts following 9/11.

But that is not Greenwood’s only hit. He has had 25 records chart with seven of them reaching No. 1. They include “It Turns Me Inside Out,” “Ring On Her Finger, Time on Her Hands,” “She’s Lying,” “I Don’t Mind the Thorns (If You’re the Rose),” “Dixie Road,” “Somebody’s Gonna Love You,” “Going Going Gone,” “You Got a Good Love Comin,” “Fools Gold,” “Mornin Ride,” “IOU,” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me.”

Greenwood was named the Academy of Country Music’s Male Vocalist of the year in 1983 and 1984. He won a Grammy for “God Bless the U.S.A,” in 1985, which was also named Song of the Year by the CMA.

The Riflemen will open the show.

Two crowd favorites will complete the week in the grandstands as on Thursday, Aug. 18, the TNT Demolition Derby will feature competition in Big Car Light Modifieds, Small Trucks and SUVs, RS Bone Stock Cars, Mini Van Bone Stock FWD, Small Car Bone Stock FWD and Youth Small Car Bone Stock FWD.

The car crushing begins at 8 p.m.

Bullmania returns to Berrien Springs at 7 p.m., Aug. 19.

Bull riding and the always-popular kid’s mutton busting will help wrap up the entertainment for 2023.

Tickets for grandstand are on sale at the Fair office, online at bcyf.org or by phone at (269) 473-1500 (ticket fees do not include gate admission).