Niles woman gets probation, jail time for drug possession Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 18, 2023

NILES — A Niles woman was given probation and jail after being caught with heroin.

Amanda Lynn Mead, 43, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to two years probation, 30 days in jail with credit for two days served and $726 in fines and costs.

She was also sentenced to concurrent terms of 30 days in jail for two contempt of court violations where she tested positive for drugs in May and June while out on bond.

The incident occurred April 29 in Niles.

Defense Attorney Shayne Williams from the Berrien County Public Defenders office noted that Mead had checked herself into rehab and was trying to get help. She asked for a tether sentence so Mead could keep her job.

“I know I’m at a turning point in my life,” Mead said. “I know I need to change and I’m starting to take steps.”

Judge Smith said she was concerned that Mead went right back to using drugs after spending two weeks in an inpatient rehabilitation program.

“You have to be active in your treatment, others can’t do it for you,” she said. “I know you didn’t want to go to jail, but consider yourself lucky you only got 30 days given your behavior and the two contempts.”