Edwardsburg church hosts famous Our Lady of Fatima statue Published 11:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

1 of 5

EDWARDSBURG — A sacred statue within the Catholic Church made a stop in Edwardsburg Monday as part of a worldwide pilgrimage.

The world-famous Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima statue visited Our Lady of the Lake Church, 24832 US- 12, Monday evening. Dozens of parishioners and guests came out to see the statue and participate in a special mass.

Our Lady of Fatima has been making its pilgrimage across the world since 1947. The 3-feet tall mahogany statue of Jesus’ mother was based on apparitions seen by three children in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917. A gold-plated crown rests on her head. Mary’s glass eyes appear light brown or blue depending on the angle.

Completed in 1947, Our Lady of Fatima was proclaimed as “Queen of the World” by Pope Pius XII, who said she performs miracles. Since then, Our Lady of Fatima has been seen by millions of people in churches around the world.