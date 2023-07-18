Cassopolis kicks off third annual Rock The Block concert series Published 9:30 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

1 of 7

CASSOPOLIS — Community members assembled as a new summer tradition returned to downtown Cassopolis Saturday evening.

The village of Cassopolis hosted its third annual Rock the Block Summer Concert Series at Stone Lake Beach. Once a month through Sept. 9, the village will host a concert at the pavilion on the new Stone Lake Beach.

The series kicked off with music from Top Secret and The 1985. Food was available from Taqueria Don Chepe Curly Q’s BBQ and Drive Thru Q, and beverages were sponsored by The Lodges at Stone Lake. Tips from Saturday’s beverage sales will go toward Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School’s Project Graduation 2024.

“The 1985 was a big crowd pleaser,” said Tonia Betty of Cassopolis Main Street. “It was a great event. The turnout was great and it seems like everyone enjoyed it.”

For Betty and the Village of Cassopolis, the event’s success was evidence of the village’s vision coming to fruition.

“It means that the vision and process of what we believed was going to happen actually worked,” Betty said. “When the community told us specifically what it wanted, this was the vision of giving them exactly what they wanted. It brings great pleasure to us to see the events grow and continue to be successful and we’re really happy the community has something it can come and enjoy.”

The Rock the Block Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

Aug. 12

Music: Head Honchos, Mr. Z

Food: Curly Q’s BBQ, Tasty Treatz, Drive Thru Q

Sept. 9

Music: The Roosters, Memphis Underground (with members of Cassopolis High Schol Jazz Band)

Food: Curly Q’s BBQ, Tasty Treatz, Drive Thru Q

Oct. 7 (at Cass Co. Fairgrounds)

Music: Dart Board Compromise, PS Dump Your Boyfriend

Food: Taqueria Don Chepe, Tasty Treatz, Gregory’s Grub and Grill

All events will take place from 4 p.m. to midnight. Music starts at 5 p.m. and will play until 11 p.m.