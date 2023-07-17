Union man sustains multiple injuries when deer strikes his motocycle Published 11:01 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

UNION — A motorcycle-deer accident in Porter Township sent a Union man to the hospital with multiple injuries Monday night.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash at 4:22 p.m. on M-217 and US-12.

Investigation of the crash showed, a motorcycle driven by Larry Tanner, of Union, was traveling Southbound on M-217 when a deer entered the roadway and struck Tanners motorcycle, causing Tanner to lose control of his motorcycle. Tanner sustained multiple injuries in this crash. Tanner was transported by ambulance to South Bend Memorial.

Tanner was not wearing a helmet and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting Agencies were Porter Township Fire Department/Porter Ambulance and the Michigan State Police.