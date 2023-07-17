Niles Burn Run set to ride out July 29 Published 6:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023

NILES — Local area motorcycle riders are gearing up for the annual “Niles Burn Run” event running Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30 at Niles Riverfront Park. Participants can register at the event.

Niles Music and More will be presenting The Happy Campers from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday July 28 as a kickoff to Burn Run Weekend. There is no fee for the concert, they just ask for donations to help support the Niles Burn Run.

Saturday features a car show presented by Automotive Plus. Live entertainment starts at 2 p.m. with Breakfast for Dinner and Katmandu – a Bob Seger Tribute Band from 7 to 9 p.m. There is no fee for the concerts. There will be more than 35 different vendors, six different food vendors and a beer garden there as well.

Sunday features the escorted motorcycle ride. Registration starts at 9 a.m. along with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Christian Motorcycle Association, who will be having a service before the ride. The police and fire-escorted ride will depart at noon and run 50 miles through Berrien and Cass Counties, before returning for lunch and raffles to be drawn. The cost is $30 for individual riders and $40 for riders with passengers and includes both a meal and t-shirt. Ride shirts will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis for day of registrants.

About Niles Burn Run

Founded in 2001 and based in Niles, Michigan, the Niles Burn Run is a 501 C 3 charity run by volunteers with the mission of helping to fund the Great Lakes Burn Camp. All money raised at the event goes directly to the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which hosts summer and winter sleep-away camps for kids who have sustained burn injuries. Because of groups like the Niles Burn Run, children can attend this camp for free at no cost to their families.