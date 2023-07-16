Illinois women injured when car leaves roadway, strikes tree and rolls on its side Published 11:45 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

NILES — An Illinois women lost control of her car, which left the roadway and struck a tree on M-60 near Lake Shore Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:09 a.m. Sunday.

Investigation of the crash showed that a silver Acura driven by Jelani Clark, 23, of Flossmoor, Illinois, had lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway, struck a tree then rolled on its side.

Clark was able to get out of the car on his own. Clark sustained injuries in the crash and was transported by SMCAS Ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor and Clark was wearing a seat belt during the crash. Assisting on scene was Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS Ambulance.