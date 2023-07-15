PHOTO STORY: Cavanaugh, Fischer win Diamond Lake Triathlon titles Published 2:31 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — For only the second time in three years, the Diamond Lake Triathlon was a go on Saturday morning.

After having to cancel the triathlon in 2020 due to COVID-19, and then again last year due to some issues the previous event in 2022, the triathlon made a triumphant return to Cassopolis with former champion Dani Fischer, of Indianapolis, and Patrick Cavanaugh winning the women’s and men’s overall titles.

The first wave of participants hit the water for a 500-yard swim shortly after 7:30 a.m. The followed that up with a 13-mile bike ride and completed the triathlon with a 3.3-mile run.

Fischer, who ran a 1:01:05 in winning the event in 2019, shaved nearly two minutes off her time Saturday as she won in 59:08. Lori Bolt was second with a 1:03.58, while another former champion, Heather Schuh, of Edwardsburg, was third with a 1:04:36.

Fischer completed the swim in 7:34, the bike ride in 29:29 and the run in 20:41.

Cavanaugh, who is the president of the Purdue Triathlon Club, completed the course in a time of 54:48. Linden Ferguson was second with a 59:26 and Christopher Fruehwirth third with a 59:34.

Defending champion Josh De Jong finished fifth with a time of 1:00.44. Danny Balos, of Niles, was ninth with a 1:07:22.

Cavanaugh completed the swim in 5:26, while bike ride in 28:56 and the run in 19:31.

The Tortoise and Hares won the relay portion of the triathlon with a combined time of 1:08:00. Tri Loco, which Fischer is a member of, was the team champion with a combined time of 3:13:08.