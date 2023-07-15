Niles woman gets prison time for vehicle theft, meth possession Published 2:00 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

NILES — A Niles woman who is already in prison received another prison term as well as two concurrent jail terms in sentences for three offenses spanning back to 2020. The sentences can be served in any correctional facility.

Logen Marie Craig-Shirrell, 31, of Terminal Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, as a habitual offender and was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 211 days already served and $1,548 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred Dec. 29, 2021 in Edwardsburg when she stole a vehicle in a trailer park there.

Craig-Shirrell also pleaded guilty to failure to stop at a personal injury accident, reckless driving and failure to stop at a property damage accident and was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 185 days already served. She must pay $725 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred Oct. 5, 2020 in Edwardsburg.

In the final case, she pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines as a habitual offender and was sentenced to one year in jail with credit for 210 days served. She must pay $698 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred March 16, 2021 in Edwardsburg.

She is currently in prison after being sentenced Jan. 23, 2023 in Berrien County to one year three months in prison for unlawful driving away of an automobile from a December 2021 incident.