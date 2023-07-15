Niles’ Valade falls in semifinals Published 2:47 pm Saturday, July 15, 2023

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The run of Niles’ Dustin Valade in the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Masters Disc Golf World Championships came to an end in the semifinals Saturday morning.

Valade was one of 30 players to reach the semifinals after shooting 211 through the first four rounds. Valade shot 50 Saturday morning to finish 33-under par and in 10th place overall. He finishes tied for 10th overall.

Dan Vassar, who was the leader after four rounds, will took a three-shot lead into the championship Saturday afternoon. Vassar shot 45 in the semifinals and is at minus-50 overall.

Sean D’Armi, who was the leader after the opening day, entered the finals in second place at 47-under par after shooting 47 in the semifinals. Wesley Hunt, who shared the opening round lead, is eight shots back after shooting 47 Saturday morning. He currently is 42-under par.

The fourth qualifier was David Hurley, who shot 50 in the semifinals and is 38-under par.