LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 10th annual Dowagiac fireworks show a success Published 10:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

The Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac would like to thank everyone who supported our tenth annual fireworks show and made it a success.

We are so grateful for our community business partners and humbled by their support. The show has always been funded entirely by donations so it truly would not be possible without the collaboration of so many community partners.

The show was once again curated by Kirk Proshwitz and his team, who is always careful to plan a safe and fun show for everyone. Thank you, Kirk!

We also appreciate the approval of the Dowagiac City Council, Airport Director Oscar Azevedo, Public Safety Officer Steve Grinnewald, and neighboring fire departments. Thank you to the AYSO concession stand, Taqueria Del Rey, Taste of Freedom, Kona Ice, and Got Ears? for providing food and East Coast Concessions for providing fun toys. Thank you to Joy’s Johns-Niles for providing restrooms.

Woodfire Trattoria sponsored a give-back night that was a huge success. Thank you, Woodfire, for your collaboration and support.

We would also like to thank all the attendees who came to enjoy the show. Seeing you out with your families is what makes it all worthwhile!

We also want to recognize our many sponsors:

Grand Finale Sponsor ($500 and above): Lyons Industries, Woodfire Trattoria, Ausra Equipment, C. Wimberley Automotive Group, Dr. David and Sarah Mathews, Four Winds Casino, Honor Credit Union, Imperial Furniture, Don and Joan Lyons, Dr. Joe and Laura Odenwald, Wolverine Mutual Insurance Company

Rocket Sponsor ($250 and above): Eckman Chiropractic Clinic, Charles Concrete, East Coast Concessions, Dowagiac Area Federal Credit Union, Fryman’s Recycling #1, JAC Custom Pouches, Midwest Energy and Communications, Southwestern Michigan College, Wightman & Associates

Firecracker Sponsor ($100 and above): Dowagiac Lions Club, Elks Club, Arnt Asphalt Sealing, Bakeman Barbers, Bow Wow Bakery, Bryan and Michelle Henry, Dr. Dave and Cathy Butts, David Krueger’s Company, Fraternal Order of the Eagles Auxiliary 2441, Lockton Companies, Hannapel Home Center, Hale’s True Value Hardware, Paul and Theresa Kitchen, Krook Container, Bonnie Latourette, Kim MacGregor, Mane Attraction, Matthew Cripe DDS, Olympia Books, Martha Hassle, Rohdy’s Heating & Cooling

Sparkler Sponsor ($50 and above): Thomas and Edith Carey, Harding’s, Ray Kloomes, Al and Sandra Springsteen, Sustainable Recycling Inc, Roberta Woodruff

Red, White and Blue Sponsor ($25 and above): Berrybrook Enterprises, Burling’s TLC Auto Detailing, Bernice Gwilt, Bob and Sheri Peters, Doug and Amy Wagoner

Other Sponsors (Amount Withheld): Jim D’s Body Shop

– Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac