Balos defends Niles City Golf youth championship; tournament continues this weekend Published 2:54 pm Friday, July 14, 2023

NILES — Bo Balos successfully defending his Niles City Golf Youth Tournament championship at Plym Park Friday morning.

Balos shot 46 to defeat his cousin Brody Zavitz by six shots as Zavitz finished with a round of 52.

Noah Fletcher finished third with a 59 and Chase Brawley placed fourth with a 60.

Balos also shot a 46 in winning the title in 2022. Zavitz was the runner-up after finishing with a 53.

The Niles City Golf Tournament continues Saturday and Sunday at Plym Park as the Women’s, Senior’s (60-plus) and Super Seniors (75-plus) hit the links.

Amanda Horter successfully defended her 2021 championship in the Women’s Division as she shot 168 to defeat a pair of former champions — Cathy Daniels and Mary Lorance.

Bill Gaideski and John Kessick shared the Senior Division championship. The two decided to split the title after multiple playoff holes could not decide the championship.

Russ Simowson shot 112 to win the Super Senior title.

The tournament wraps up July 22 and July 23 with the Championship, A, B and C Flights.

Larry Larson held off Scott Zavitz to win the Championship Flight with a two-day total of 154. Zavitz shot 156 and Ben Hinz finished third with a 158.

Brett Scott was the A Flight champion, while Mike Cowan won the B Flight and Aaron Henderson the C Flight.