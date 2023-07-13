WATCH: 1st Source Bank breaks ground on Niles Charter Township banking center Published 6:32 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

NILES — An area bank holding company will soon have a new location in Niles Charter Township.

1st Source Bank hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to mark the beginning of construction of a new banking center in Niles Charter Township at 1401 South 11 St. The property was formerly home to Uncle Rod’s BBQ and Catering.

The new location will be a stand-alone building featuring drive-up lanes, drive-up ATM and 1st Source’s Side-by-Side banking model.

Side-by-Side banking invites the client behind the “teller line,” allowing for the Bank’s clients and bankers to have a more transparent and inclusive experience and relationship. The new banking center is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Niles Charter Township Treasurer Jim Ringler was happy to welcome 1st Source Bank into the township.

“It means a lot to the community because, first of all, we welcome any new project in Niles Township,” he said. That is just so important for the township and to have 1st Source come in, that’s a bank that’s 160 years old, they have a great history, great products at the bank. We just really welcome them from the township standpoint and choosing a site that’s within our township that fits their needs.”