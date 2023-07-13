Roadrunners announce volleyball schedule Published 9:15 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team’s 2023 schedule has been announced and the Roadrunners will face another challenging year as they try to build off their inaugural season.

Southwestern Michigan College returned to the court after more than 25 years in the fall of 2022, and immediately found success. The Roadrunners went 14-20 overall and 5-7 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference, which was good for fourth place.

By finishing fourth, SMC qualified for the postseason as the played in the National Junior College Athletic Association Great Lakes District A Tournament. The Roadrunners were 2-2 in the national qualifying tournament.

Southwestern Michigan College will kick off year two on the road against Western Conference foes Ancilla College and arch rival Lake Michigan College Aug. 10 at the Redhawk Showcase in Benton Harbor.

Southwestern opens up the home portion of their schedule Aug. 26 with its Roadrunner quad, which will have SMC facing Glen Oaks

The Roadrunners will once again head to Rockford, Illinois for the Opening Weekend Tournament.

Other highlights on the schedule are a trip to the Owens Invitational in Ohio in September and the Raider Challenge at Grand Rapids Junior College in October.