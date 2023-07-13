Buchanan’s Thrill on the Hill starts tomorrow Published 10:53 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

BUCHANAN — One of Buchanan’s most popular annual event starts tomorrow.

Thrill on the Hill is a weekend long event that brings thousands of people to downtown Buchanan to enjoy a 500-foot waterslide, concerts, food trucks, “beach”, and more. This year, the event features a record number of concerts from groups like The 1985 and P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend. DJ Big Perm from U93 will also be joining in on the fun for Saturday’s event.

Everyone pitches in with the city’s public works team constructing a hill complete will sand, lazy river and an angled custom ramp. The city’s administration team will be taking tickets, selling merch and monitoring sliders. Local businesses provide tubes, sunblock, coolers, and everything guests will need to enjoy a day at “the beach” camped out in downtown Buchanan. This three-day custom waterpark event is unlike anything in the area and it all kicks off tomorrow at noon.