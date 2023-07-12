Cass County Tractor Pullers raise money to install bleachers, help battle cancer Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, July 12, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Thanks to the efforts of the Cass Country Tractor Pullers, the Cass County Fair grandstands has had new bleachers the past two years.

In 2020 and 2021, the association raised money to purchase and then installed the new bleachers on opposite side from the grandstands, which is general seating that is used during the truck and tractor pulls, as well as other events, which means they are the same price as the main grandstand seating.

That is not the only thing the Cass County Tractor Pullers have been up to.

They continue their efforts to raise money to help battle cancer.

In 2021, the pullers raised $20,000 and presented a check to the Cass County Cancer Services last October at the Under the Harvest Moon Festival in Dowagiac.

In June, they hosted a cancer ride to raise money for Cass County Cancer Services and hosted its spring tractor pull.

With the 2023 Cass County Fair rapidly approaching, the pullers are sponsoring the Truck Pull in the grandstands starting at 7 p.m. July 30, and then the Farm Tractor Pull beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 1. At 7 p.m. the same day, they are sponsoring the NTPA Tractor Pull in the grandstands.

To continue their fight against cancer, the pullers are hosting another cancer ride around Diamond Lake starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 1. The ride will once again benefit the Cass County Cancer Services.

The ride leaves the infield of the fairgrounds. Participants should bring any tractor or ride a wagon. This is a free event and lunch will be served.