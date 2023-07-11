Michiana Adult Baseball League gets season under way Published 2:53 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

NILES — The 2023 season of the Michiana Adult Baseball League had to dodge some rain during its opening weekend at Thomas Memorial Stadium.

In the end, the league, which is in its second season since reforming, got six games completed last Saturday and Sunday.

The Niles Knights, South Bend Opossums, Midwest Mayhem, West Michigan Diamond Jaxx and Riverside Reapers all came away with season-opening victories.

“Massive thank you to you all for your efforts this weekend,” said MABL President David Sokolowski. “An extra special thank you to our umpires, to Kyle Rago, Jarrod Laymon, Noah Britt and Jake Brentlinger for all the hours and labor they put into field prep, scoring, stocking and concession stand inventory, ect.”

Niles Knights 9, UnionBoyz 0

Dan Snyder was brilliant on the mound on Sunday, as he threw a no-hitter to lead Niles Knights past UnionBoyz 9-0.

The Knights secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the first inning. Kyle Hernandez, Snyder, Derek Anglero, and Tyler Powers all drove in runs in the frame.

Niles opened up scoring in the first inning, when Hernandez homered on a 2-2 count, scoring three runs.

Snyder surrendered no runs over six innings, striking out 12 and walking one.

Shawn Hureskin took the loss for UnionBoyz. Hureskin went two and a third innings, allowing nine runs on five hits and striking out three.

The Knights smacked two home runs on the contest. Murphy Wegner had a dinger in the second inning.

Niles totaled seven hits in the game, with Wegner, Hernandez and Anglero all having multiple hits. Anglero, Hernandez and Wegner each collected two hits to lead the Knights.

Los Tigres 4, Southwest Coyotes 2

Los Tigres snagged a late lead and defeated Southwest Coyotes 4-2 on Saturday.

The game was tied at one with Los Tigres batting in the bottom of the fourth when Gabriel Silfa Brens hit a solo home run.

The Coyotes got things moving in the first inning, when Keith Bouwkamp grounded into a double play, but still managed to knock in one run.

Los Tigres knotted the game up at one in the bottom of the third inning. Juan Frias Silfa hit a line drive that was caught, scoring one run.

Los Tigres pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning as Silfa Brens hit a solo homer and Juan Viera’s sac fly added a run.

Nissin Mansbach picked up the win for Los Tigres. The pitcher surrendered two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out three.

Matt Riedel took the loss for Southwest Coyotes. The lefty allowed four hits and four runs over five innings, striking out three.

Brens went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead Los Tigres in hits.

South Bend Opossums 11, Los Cubs 2

Los Cubs fell behind early and could not come back in an 11-2 loss to South Bend Opossums on Sunday.

The Opossums took the lead on a home run in the first inning.

South Bend got things going in the first inning, when Matt Gray homered on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.

The Opossums scored five runs in the fifth inning. South Bend’s big bats were led by Jarrod Laymon, Zac Gray and TJ Gray, all driving in runs in the inning.

Cody Quier earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for the Opossums. The hurler surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out five and walking none. Landon Stratford threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Steven Wiser took the loss for Los Cubs. The lefty went three innings, allowing five runs on five hits, striking out two and walking zero.

South Bend socked three home runs on the day. TJ Gray had a four bagger in the third inning. Laymon put one out in the third inning.

Efren Martinez, Jose Mendoza, Isidro Galindo and Victor Perez all had one hit to lead Los Cubs.

The Opossums totaled 13 hits in the game. Matt Gray, Laymon, Matt Brothers and TJ Gray all collected multiple hits for South Bend Opossums.

Riverside Reapers 5, Buchanan Bandits

The Buchanan Bandits fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 5-2 loss to Riverside Reapers on Sunday.

The Reapers scored on a walk by Zack Grishaber in the first inning, a single by Tyler Blazier in the first inning and a groundout by Chase Potter in the second inning.

Caleb Smith led the Reapers to victory on the hill. The right-hander allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out seven.

Keeghan Pelley took the loss for Buchanan Bandits. Pelley went three innings, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out two.

The Bandits smacked one home run on the day. Kade Hearington had a long ball in the sixth inning.

Hearington went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Buchanan in hits.

Riverside was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Potter had the most chances in the field with seven.

Diamond Jaxx 7, Midwest Lightning 2

A four-run sixth inning broke open a close game between the West Michigan Diamond Jaxx and the Midwest Lightning Saturday.

Midwest Lightning got things started in the second inning when Cody Gamble drew a walk, scoring one run.

In the top of the third inning, the Diamond Jaxx tied things up at one when Austin Juza drew a walk and scoring one run.

The Diamond Jaxx pulled away for good when Scottie Thomas hit a solo homer.

West Michigan scored four runs in the sixth inning.

The Diamond Jaxx offense in the inning was led by Chase Covert, Ben Bournay and John Ward, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Juza led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Diamond Jaxx. The right-hander surrendered one run on two hits over four innings, striking out six.

Jadon Hainey got the start on the hill for Midwest Lightning. The pitcher went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven. Austin Love threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

JeRod Glenn and Austin Platz each had one hit to lead Midwest Lightning.

Brant Rago led West Michigan Diamond Jaxx with two hits in three at bats.

Midwest Mayhem 10, West Michigan Marlins 4

Midwest Mayhem claimed a 10-4 victory on Saturday, despite a big push by West Michigan Marlins in the fifth inning.

The offensive onslaught by the Marlins was led by Julyan Dominguez and Blake Overton, who all drove in runs.

Midwest Mayhem got things moving in the first inning. The Mayhem scored one run when Logan Pollei singled. The Mayhem added five runs in the fourth inning. Pollei, Eli Wideman and Korey Beehler powered the big inning with RBIs.

Wideman led the Midwest Mayhem to victory on the mound. The righty did not allow a run on one hit over four innings, striking out eight. Jake Brentlinger threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

James Barnes took the loss for West Michigan Marlins. Barnes allowed two hits and three runs over two and a third innings, striking out one.

Pollei went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Midwest Mayhem in hits.