Roadrunners release 2023 cross country schedule Published 4:27 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College has released its 2023 men’s and women’s cross country schedule.

The Roadrunners will compete in six meets before the postseason begins Oct. 27 with the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Championship and National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Championship at a site yet to be determined.

Southwestern Michigan College, which has earned a spot in the NJCAA Division II National Championship in its first two seasons since returning to the sport after a 25-year absence.

The national meet will be Nov. 11 in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Roadrunners opener their 2023 season at Normal, Illinois for the Heartland Relays on Aug. 25.

Southwestern Michigan will travel to Charlotte, Byron Center, Lansing and Marysville for meets in September. They are the Olivet College Comet Open, the GRCC Raider Invitational, the Lansing Invitational and the S4C Invitational, respectively.

The Roadrunners will tune up for the conference and regional championships at an invitational hosted by Marian University Ancilla Oct. 14.

All start times are yet to be determined.