Ludacris to perform at Silver Creek Event Center this fall Published 3:03 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

NEW BUFFALO — One of hip-hop’s biggest stars will be having fans “stand up” in applause when he comes to southwest Michigan this fall.

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds Casinos announced Monday that Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center at 9 p.m. Friday, November 10.

Ticket prices for the show start at $85, plus applicable fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, July 14 at 11 a.m. Eastern. Hotel rooms are available on the night of the concert and can be purchased with event tickets.

Ludacris has enjoyed much success during a career spanning more than 20 years. As a recording artist, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, thanks to the blockbuster success of such singles as “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker,” and “My Chick Bad.” All of these records were accompanied by music videos that demonstrated Bridges’ far-reaching imagination, and his willingness to stretch the boundaries of what rap videos should look and feel like.

With a combination of lyrical acumen, wit, and imagery, Ludacris has solidified himself as one of music’s premier entertainers. His versatility and artistic complexity also enabled him to transition to acting, including the fan favorite role of “Tej” in Universal Pictures’ box office phenomenon, Fast & Furious franchise, where he was introduced for the first time in 2003 in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He reprised his role of “Tej” for the seventh time in Fast X, which was released in May 2023.

His other notable feature film credits include Garry Marshall’s ensemble comedy New Year’s Eve; Ivan Reitman’s romantic comedy, No Strings Attached; Paul Higgin’s Crash which received an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2006; and Hustle & Flow which earned Bridges a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

You can follow Ludacris on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ludacris and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClzrSyGVRJK7EhKH2Fnt9XA.