MDOT to commence road work on US-12 and M-60

LANSING — Those traveling from Cass to Berrien counties should prepare to navigate construction in the coming months.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin multiple road and bridge repair projects next week, including repairing work on US-12 and M-60 between M-139 and Leet Road in Berrien and Cass counties. Based on economic modeling, these investments are expected to support 627 jobs.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely,” Whitmer said. “Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let’s roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done.”

MDOT will invest $5.4 million to repair 14.8 miles of pavement on US-12 and M-60 between M-139 and Leet Road south of Niles in Cass and Berrien counties. Work includes concrete pavement patching and milling and resurfacing asphalt pavement. This work will improve the driving surface of the raod and extend the life of the roadway.

Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to support 66 jobs.

“I am thrilled to see this significant investment in our region’s infrastructure. The repairs to US-12 and M-60 will not only enhance the safety and quality of our roads, but they will also create job opportunities for our community,” said state Representative Joey Andrews (D-St. Joseph). “This is a step towards rebuilding and revitalizing Berrien County, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Drivers should expect single-lane closures. There will be intermittent total closures with posted detours.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 10, and is estimated to be complete by Oct. 20.