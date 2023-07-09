Dowagiac soccer/wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble Aug. 13 Published 2:41 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The annual Dowagiac soccer and wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble will be hosted by Spruce Ridge Golf Club Aug. 13.

The event will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per person (four per team), which includes lunch after the round is finished.

There will be prizes given for:

• Closest to the pin

• Longest drive

• 50/50 drawing

• $20 team skins

• $20 mulligans

Hole sponsorships are also available:

Silver — $100

Name on flag

Gold — $200

Name on flag and golf banner

Platinum — $500

Name on flag, larger name on golf banner and a team entry

To purchase a sponsorship, contact Dowagiac Soccer Coach Joey Pasternak at (574) 309-3549 or Dowagiac Wrestling Coach Colin Burandt at (269) 591-0867.

To register, email team roster to jpasternak@dowagiacschools.org