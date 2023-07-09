Dowagiac soccer/wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble Aug. 13
Published 2:41 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023
DOWAGIAC — The annual Dowagiac soccer and wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble will be hosted by Spruce Ridge Golf Club Aug. 13.
The event will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per person (four per team), which includes lunch after the round is finished.
There will be prizes given for:
• Closest to the pin
• Longest drive
• 50/50 drawing
• $20 team skins
• $20 mulligans
Hole sponsorships are also available:
Silver — $100
Name on flag
Gold — $200
Name on flag and golf banner
Platinum — $500
Name on flag, larger name on golf banner and a team entry
To purchase a sponsorship, contact Dowagiac Soccer Coach Joey Pasternak at (574) 309-3549 or Dowagiac Wrestling Coach Colin Burandt at (269) 591-0867.
To register, email team roster to jpasternak@dowagiacschools.org