Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency acquires Cass County HARA Published 5:00 pm Saturday, July 8, 2023

CASS COUNTY — Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency has acquired the Cass County Housing Assessment Resource Agency, which will help support its mission to empower diverse people in need and support their journey towards economic security. As the Cass County HARA, SMCAA will provide financial services focused on rapid rehousing and homelessness prevention.

“SMCAA has provided excellent service as the Van Buren County HARA for six years,” said SMCAA Community Services Manager Yvonne Vidt. “We are honored to have the opportunity to expand our services to Cass County.”

Several different grant opportunities exist for individuals or families in need of assistance. The Emergency Solutions Grant assists those in a current eviction status or those who are currently homeless trying to find other housing opportunities. Permanent Supportive Housing provides long-term leasing or rental assistance and supportive services to households with at least one family member with a disability in achieving housing stability. Rapid Re-housing provides short-term (up to three months) and medium-term (4-24 months) tenant-based rental assistance and supportive services to households experiencing homelessness.

SMCAA has served the southwest Michigan community with pride since 1982, working to ensure all families can live in safe, stable homes. SMCAA will continue to build upon its current programs and services within Cass County to help improve residents’ quality of life.

For information on SMCAA, visit the website: www.smcaa.com, or call (269) 330-4556. Also like us on Facebook at Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency.

The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency is a private, nonprofit Community Action Agency — part of a state and national network. SMCAA brings together federal and state grants funds and donated dollars from local, private, and public sources. These resources are then directed into core and special programs and service which aid the low income, vulnerable, and otherwise disadvantaged individuals and households residing in southwest Michigan. Learn more about SMCAA at www.smcaa.com.