Edwardsburg man gets jail time for shooting gun from vehicle, domestic assault Published 9:00 am Saturday, July 8, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Edwardsburg resident was sentenced to jail after shooting at a home last June and then assaulting his wife in February.

Tyler Ray Fry, 33, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to discharging a weapon/firearm from a vehicle and second offense domestic violence and was sentenced to concurrent terms of 365 days in jail with credit for 152 days served. He must pay $2,383 in fines and costs.

The weapon discharge incident occurred June 26, 2022 when he fired a handgun toward a residence in Ontwa Township after having had a dispute with the resident of the home. The domestic violence incident occurred Feb. 5 when he assaulted his wife.

Fry’s wife spoke before the sentencing and said her husband is not a bad person and the situation had been absolutely devastating for her and her children. “I don’t think justice would be served by him being in jail and me and my children struggling,” she said.

Fitz said Fry exhibited very disturbing behavior in both incidents. “He can’t change what happened in the past but he can change going into the future,” he said. “When you use a gun, really bad things can happen. Hopefully when he gets out, he remains sober and will be a good family man. If he continues this behavior, he will be going to prison.”

Fry apologized and said he will always be remorseful for his own actions plus what his wife suffered when she allegedly was sexually harassed by his former attorney, Lanny Fisher. Fisher is currently facing charges in Berrien County for alleged conduct against clients and others.