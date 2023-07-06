Robichaud’s Chaney to run for Southwestern Michigan Published 6:54 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College Cross Country Coach Zac Sartori has added a third runner to the 2023 recruiting class.

Donnell Chaney, of Robichaud High School in Dearborn Heights, has signed a National Junior College Athletic Association letter of intent to compete for the Roadrunners this upcoming season.

“Coach [Ada] Jones introduced me to Donnell a few weeks ago and it’s been a blessing,” Sartori said. “Donnell has proven to be a great young man who I am very excited to work with. I think he has some amazing untapped potential. I’m really looking forward to working with him in the upcoming season.”

Jones say that in the right situation, Chaney will flourish.

“Donnell is truly one of a kind. He’s hardworking, dedicated, coachable, and very appreciative. He always gives his all,” he said. “I believe with the right coaching and support system he will get far because if Donnell trusts what you are to offer him then everything will look effortless and be consistent with great results.”

Chaney joines Portage Northern’s Evan Stacy and Constantine’s Ethan Glick in the men’s recruiting class of 2023.

Following a 25-year hiatus, SMC’s legendary cross country teams returned to competition in 2021. In 2022, the men’s and women’s teams were nationally ranked the entire season, finishing in the top four at the NJCAA Region XII meet in Grand Rapids and in the top 16 at the NJCAA Division II National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida.