Chieftain Golf Outing sets another new record with $51,979 raised Published 7:13 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

EAU CLAIRE — It was another record-setting year for the Chieftain Golf Outing, which celebrated its 20th anniversary with a full field at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course June 15.

According to Chairman of the Chieftain Golf Committee Tom Carlson, thanks to the generosity of hundreds of individuals, organizations and businesses, this year’s event raises a record $51,979. In its 20 years, the annual golf outing has raised $655,836, which is split evenly between the Dowagiac Union Schools Foundation and the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters.

“It is so amazing to me that year after year we continue to have the most fabulous support for this event,” Carlson said. “Our committee starts planning in January every year and brainstorms to make the next golf outing better than the last. We always start the conversation to have the best interests of the students at heart, knowing this fundraising event ultimately supports the kids. We could not do this without our countless volunteers who offer their time and help throughout the process, along with the staff at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course. Our community and sponsors are so generous and we appreciate all of them. Thank you!”

A total of 18 businesses and individuals have sponsored all 20 of the golf outings. They are Berrybrook Enterprises, Bud Distributing, Central Produce, Matthew Cripe DDS, Division Tire, Eckman Chiropractic, Todd & Sharese Franklin, Jerry Fryman, GLP Financial, Hale’s Hardware, Hannapel Home Center, Krook Container, Premier Photography, Larry & Carole Schmidt, Southwestern Michigan College, Sodexo, C. Wimberley and Wolverine Mutual Insurance.

Here is a breakdown of the sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors ($2,000 or more)

Todd & Sharese Franklin, Janel’s Industries, Southwestern Michigan College, St. Deny’s Foundation, Wolverine Mutual Insurance and Kraftmaid Cabinetworks Group

Gold Sponsors ($1,000)

Andersen Windows, Honor Credit Union, Ibid County Electric, MTL Landscaping, Chi Ishobak, Hagen Insurance, Wightman & Associates, Eckman Chiropractic, Dowagiac Family Denistry, Indian Lake Pub, Alliance Cloud Services, Fryman Recycling, Gatz Construction, Sodexo, US Business Systems, GLP Financial, Dr. Matt Cripe, C. Wimberley, Don & Carole Hodgman, File Land Company, Commercial Welding, Krook Container, Hale’s Hardware, Bud Distributing, Deals on Wheels and Dynamic Metals

Scholarship Sponsors ($500)

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Terry Ausra Farms, Berrybrook Enterprises, Clark Chapel & Cremation, Larry & Jody Crandall, Tim Mitchell/Cressy & Everett, Huntington Bank, Imperial Furniture, Insurance Management Services, JNKO Management, Lyons Industries, Mitchell Lawn & Landscaping, Southwest Vision Center and St. Deny’s Foundation

Silver Sponsors ($250)

Dowagiac Area Federal Credit Union, Edward Lowe Foundation, Enjoyment Image, Ibid Electric, Jim D’s Body Shop, Kalamazoo Mechanical, Kruggel Lawton & Company, Michiana Forklift, Mummaw Construction, Nick Fryman Construction, Premier Photography and Thrall Enterprises

Bronze Sponsors ($100)

1st Choice Automotive, Terry Ausra Farms, Canfield Farms, Central Produce Sales, Shelly Myers-Henry/Century 21 Affiliated, Creative Vinyl, Tim Mitchell/Cressy & Everett, D&R Sports, Division Tire, Dussel’s Farm Market, Edu-Staff, Kim MacGregor/Edward Jones, John Seculoff/Edward Jones, Hal Davis Family, Harding’s Friendly Market, Joe & Martha Hassle,

Mark Herman, Innovative Fab, J&E Lawncare, KSS Enterprises, Doug & Karen Mosier, Rohdy’s Heating & Cooling, Larry & Carole Schmidt, Greg Osborn/State Farm Insurance, Dowagiac Education Association, Tyler Automotive and Vylonis Contracting

Monetary and Gift Donations

Vylonis Contracting, Thrall Enterprises, Midwest Energy Cooperative, Harbor Shores Golf Club, Lake Michigan Hills, Point O’Woods Golf & Country Club, Orchard Hills Country Club, Hampshire Golf, Hawkshead Golf, Beeches Golf, Black Squirrel Golf, Juday Creek Golf, Maplecrest Country Club, Pipestone Creek Golf, McCormick Creek Golf and Pine View Golf

“We would also like to thank Jeremy Truitt for getting the day started with his excellent DJ tunes and to the band and choir students who came out as well,” Carlson said. “We appreciated the help of Nick Saltzman to take photos throughout the day. It was so was great to see all our friends, who came out to support this fundraiser for the students of Dowagiac Union Schools. The weather was excellent, the food was delicious and the friendships are priceless. Thank you to everyone who participated in the 20th Annual Chieftain Golf Outing. We could not do it without you.”