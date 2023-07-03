Rangers claim five of six first-team spots on all-league squad
Published 11:47 am Monday, July 3, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — After dominating the on-course play, the Cassopolis Rangers continued that domination by claiming five of the six spots on the first team of the All-Southwest 10 Conference golf team.
The Rangers successfully defended its conference title, winning all but one of the league jamborees.
Earning first-team all-conference for Cassopolis were Captain Luis Laurenz Diwo, Brayden Westrate, Logan Pflug, William Westrate and Kenny May.
Comstock’s Luke MacLeay was the sixth member of the first team.
The Rangers’ Turner Westrate was honorable mention, as was Marcellus’ Dawsen Lehew.
All-Southwest 10 Conference
First Team
• Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis
Brayden Westrate, Cassopolis
Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
William Westrate, Cassopolis
Kenny May, Cassopolis
Luke MacLeay, Comstock
• Captain
Second Team
Turner Westrate, Cassopolis
Came Bingaman, Mendon
Dawsen Lewhew, Marcellus
Mathew Bakeman, Mendon
Tyler Woosley, Comstock
Cayden Schultz, Comstock