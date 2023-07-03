Rangers claim five of six first-team spots on all-league squad Published 11:47 am Monday, July 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — After dominating the on-course play, the Cassopolis Rangers continued that domination by claiming five of the six spots on the first team of the All-Southwest 10 Conference golf team.

The Rangers successfully defended its conference title, winning all but one of the league jamborees.

Earning first-team all-conference for Cassopolis were Captain Luis Laurenz Diwo, Brayden Westrate, Logan Pflug, William Westrate and Kenny May.

Comstock’s Luke MacLeay was the sixth member of the first team.

The Rangers’ Turner Westrate was honorable mention, as was Marcellus’ Dawsen Lehew.

All-Southwest 10 Conference

First Team

• Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis

Brayden Westrate, Cassopolis

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

William Westrate, Cassopolis

Kenny May, Cassopolis

Luke MacLeay, Comstock

• Captain

Second Team

Turner Westrate, Cassopolis

Came Bingaman, Mendon

Dawsen Lewhew, Marcellus

Mathew Bakeman, Mendon

Tyler Woosley, Comstock

Cayden Schultz, Comstock