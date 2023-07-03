Niles senior athletes receive scholarships
Published 6:25 pm Monday, July 3, 2023
Jillian Bruckner (left) and Conner Weston (right) received the MVP Ed Weede Scholarship from Niles Athletic Director Matt Brawley. (Submitted photo)
Corrion Parks (left) and Victoria Yates (right) received the Joseph Whitwam Scholarship from Niles Athletic Director Matt Brawley. (Submitted photo)
Matigan Riggenbach and Kierstyn Thompson (middle) received the Niles Athletic Boosters Scholarship from Niles Athletic Director Matt Brawley (left) and booster member Sarah Workman (right). (Submitted photo)
NILES — The annual Niles High School Athletic scholarships were awarded to six seniors recently.
Jillian Bruckner and Conner Weston were the winners of the MVP Ed Weede Scholarship, while Victoria Yates and Corrion Parks received the Joseph Whitwam Scholarship.
Taking home the Niles Athletic Boosters Scholarships were Matigan Riggenbach and Kierstyn Thompson.