Niles senior athletes receive scholarships

Published 6:25 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

By Scott Novak

NILES — The annual Niles High School Athletic scholarships were awarded to six seniors recently.

Jillian Bruckner and Conner Weston were the winners of the MVP Ed Weede Scholarship, while Victoria Yates and Corrion Parks received the Joseph Whitwam Scholarship.

Taking home the Niles Athletic Boosters Scholarships were Matigan Riggenbach and Kierstyn Thompson.

More Sports

Rangers claim five of six first-team spots on all-league squad

Cassopolis’ May, Marcellus’ Hiemstra earn first-team All-Southwest 10

Decatur lands three, Marcellus two on first team

Decatur dominates All-Southwest 10 selections

Print Article