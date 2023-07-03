Niles senior athletes receive scholarships Published 6:25 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

NILES — The annual Niles High School Athletic scholarships were awarded to six seniors recently.

Jillian Bruckner and Conner Weston were the winners of the MVP Ed Weede Scholarship, while Victoria Yates and Corrion Parks received the Joseph Whitwam Scholarship.

Taking home the Niles Athletic Boosters Scholarships were Matigan Riggenbach and Kierstyn Thompson.