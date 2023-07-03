Fourth of July Parade rolls through Sister Lakes Published 10:00 am Monday, July 3, 2023

SISTER LAKES — Hundreds of people gathered around Crooked Lake Saturday afternoon for the Sister Lakes Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fourth of July Parade and fundraiser.

More than 30 units participated in the annual parade while spectators watched from the front lawns of their homes and the parking lots of local businesses as the participants made their way from Sister Lakes Community Church to the Sister Lakes Fire Department.

Many kids came prepared with bags as people riding in the vehicles and floats tossed out tasty treats.

Led by fire engines and other vehicles with the Sister Lakes Fire Department, the parade procession was composed of units from a variety of different organizations. Other firehouses such as Indian Lake and Keeler township, businesses like Dowagiac Heating and Air Conditioning and Sister Lakes Brewing Company participated in Saturday’s event.