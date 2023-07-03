Cassopolis’ May, Marcellus’ Hiemstra earn first-team All-Southwest 10 Published 11:25 am Monday, July 3, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Kenny May, of Cassopolis and Talan Hiemstra, of Marcellus, earned first-team All-Southwest 10 Conference in track after winning their respective events at the league meet in Bangor.

May captured the high jump with a height of 6-2, while Hiemstra won the pole vault with a height of eight-feet.

Cassopolis’ Jaydn Brown was second-team in the 110-meter high hurdles and honorable mention in the high jump for the Ranger boys track team.

Decatur’s Danny Camarillo was second-team in the discus, while Marcellus’ Jackson Krzycki was honorable mention in the pole vault and Decatur’s Kyle Hemenway was honorable mention in the 110-meter hurdles.

Cassopolis’ Quianna Murray was second-team in the 100-meter high hurdles. The Rangers’ 800-meter relay team relay team of Ryley Bowsher, Alessa Blanchard, Atyanna Alford and Elle Smith were also second team.

Madisyn Harrison, of Marcellus, was second-team in the pole vault. Decatur’s 3,200-meter relay team of Alexae Hall, Sophie Lutz, Star Visel and Makenize Pattison also earned second-team honors.

Alexis Millirans earned honorable mention in the shot put. Cassopolis’ 400-meter relay team of Bowsher, Murray, Smith and Alford was also honorable mention.

Brooklyn Vantilburg, of Marcellus, earned honorable mention in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. Ellie Pachey was also honorable mention for the Wildcats in the pole vault.

Decatur’s Hall and Lutz were honorable mention in the 800-meters.

All-Southwest 10 Conference

Boys First Team

100: Caiden Smith, Hartford

200: Caiden Smith, Hartford

400: Josh Davidson, White Pigeon

800: Fernando Munoz, Bangor

1,600: Logan Weis, Centreville

3,200: Logan Weis, Centreville

110 hurdles: Austin Birner, Bangor

300 hurdles: Austin Birner, Bangor

400 relay: Centreville

800 relay: Centreville

1,600 relay: White Pigeon

3,200 relay: Bangor

Shot put: Seth Miller, White Pigeon

Discus: Yrral Campbell, Bangor

High jump: Kenny May, Cassopolis

Pole vault: Gavin Bunning, Centreville

Long jump: Jasean Tyler, Comstock

Captain: Austin Birner, Bangor

Second Team

(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)

110 hurdles: Jaydn Brown, Cassopolis

Discus: Danny Camarillo, Decatur

Honorable Mention

(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)

110 hurdles: Kyle Hemenway, Decatur

High jump: Jaydn Brown, Cassopolis

Pole vault: Jackson Krzycki, Marcellus

Girls First Team

100: Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan, Comstock

200: Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan, Comstock

400: Jaelynn Little, Bangor

800: Autumn Major, Centreville

1,600: Presley Allen, Mendon

3,200: Riley Sinkler, Lawrence

100 hurdles: Gracie Schultz, Mendon

300 hurdles: Lillian Wolf, Hartford

400 relay: Comstock

800 relay: Centreville

1,600 relay: Centreville

3,200 relay: Centreville

Shot put: Keyara Szymanski, Mendon

Discus: Keyara Szymanski, Mendon

High jump: Hailey Miller, Centreville

Pole vault: Talan Hiemstra, Marcellus

Long jump: Zoe Miller, Centreville

Captain: Jaelynn Little, Bangor

Second Team

(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)

300 hurdles: Quianna Murray, Cassopolis

Pole vault: Madisyn Harrison, Marcellus

800 relay: Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Alessa Blanchard, Atyanna Alford, Elle Smith

3,200 relay: Decatur

Honorable Mention

(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)

800: Alexae Hall, Decatur; Sophie Lutz, Decatur

100 hurdles: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus

300 hurdles: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus

Shot put: Alexis Millirans, Cassopolis

High jump: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus

Pole Vault: Ellie Pachey, Marcellus

400 relay: Cassopolis