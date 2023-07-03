Cassopolis’ May, Marcellus’ Hiemstra earn first-team All-Southwest 10
Published 11:25 am Monday, July 3, 2023
CASSOPOLIS — Kenny May, of Cassopolis and Talan Hiemstra, of Marcellus, earned first-team All-Southwest 10 Conference in track after winning their respective events at the league meet in Bangor.
May captured the high jump with a height of 6-2, while Hiemstra won the pole vault with a height of eight-feet.
Cassopolis’ Jaydn Brown was second-team in the 110-meter high hurdles and honorable mention in the high jump for the Ranger boys track team.
Decatur’s Danny Camarillo was second-team in the discus, while Marcellus’ Jackson Krzycki was honorable mention in the pole vault and Decatur’s Kyle Hemenway was honorable mention in the 110-meter hurdles.
Cassopolis’ Quianna Murray was second-team in the 100-meter high hurdles. The Rangers’ 800-meter relay team relay team of Ryley Bowsher, Alessa Blanchard, Atyanna Alford and Elle Smith were also second team.
Madisyn Harrison, of Marcellus, was second-team in the pole vault. Decatur’s 3,200-meter relay team of Alexae Hall, Sophie Lutz, Star Visel and Makenize Pattison also earned second-team honors.
Alexis Millirans earned honorable mention in the shot put. Cassopolis’ 400-meter relay team of Bowsher, Murray, Smith and Alford was also honorable mention.
Brooklyn Vantilburg, of Marcellus, earned honorable mention in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the high jump. Ellie Pachey was also honorable mention for the Wildcats in the pole vault.
Decatur’s Hall and Lutz were honorable mention in the 800-meters.
All-Southwest 10 Conference
Boys First Team
100: Caiden Smith, Hartford
200: Caiden Smith, Hartford
400: Josh Davidson, White Pigeon
800: Fernando Munoz, Bangor
1,600: Logan Weis, Centreville
3,200: Logan Weis, Centreville
110 hurdles: Austin Birner, Bangor
300 hurdles: Austin Birner, Bangor
400 relay: Centreville
800 relay: Centreville
1,600 relay: White Pigeon
3,200 relay: Bangor
Shot put: Seth Miller, White Pigeon
Discus: Yrral Campbell, Bangor
High jump: Kenny May, Cassopolis
Pole vault: Gavin Bunning, Centreville
Long jump: Jasean Tyler, Comstock
Captain: Austin Birner, Bangor
Second Team
(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)
110 hurdles: Jaydn Brown, Cassopolis
Discus: Danny Camarillo, Decatur
Honorable Mention
(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)
110 hurdles: Kyle Hemenway, Decatur
High jump: Jaydn Brown, Cassopolis
Pole vault: Jackson Krzycki, Marcellus
Girls First Team
100: Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan, Comstock
200: Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan, Comstock
400: Jaelynn Little, Bangor
800: Autumn Major, Centreville
1,600: Presley Allen, Mendon
3,200: Riley Sinkler, Lawrence
100 hurdles: Gracie Schultz, Mendon
300 hurdles: Lillian Wolf, Hartford
400 relay: Comstock
800 relay: Centreville
1,600 relay: Centreville
3,200 relay: Centreville
Shot put: Keyara Szymanski, Mendon
Discus: Keyara Szymanski, Mendon
High jump: Hailey Miller, Centreville
Pole vault: Talan Hiemstra, Marcellus
Long jump: Zoe Miller, Centreville
Captain: Jaelynn Little, Bangor
Second Team
(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)
300 hurdles: Quianna Murray, Cassopolis
Pole vault: Madisyn Harrison, Marcellus
800 relay: Cassopolis (Ryley Bowsher, Alessa Blanchard, Atyanna Alford, Elle Smith
3,200 relay: Decatur
Honorable Mention
(Cassopolis, Decatur, Marcellus)
800: Alexae Hall, Decatur; Sophie Lutz, Decatur
100 hurdles: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus
300 hurdles: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus
Shot put: Alexis Millirans, Cassopolis
High jump: Brooklyn Vantilburg, Marcellus
Pole Vault: Ellie Pachey, Marcellus
400 relay: Cassopolis