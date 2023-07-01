Silver Creek Township Planning Commission talks short-term rentals, master plan Published 2:00 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — The Silver Creek Township Planning Commission met briefly on Wednesday night to continue discussions from the commission’s previous meeting.

With no new business to discuss, commission members agreed to move forward with the pursuit of new ordinances regarding short term rentals. Nothing has been decided yet, but commission members are pursuing new ordinances, and will continue to research the best ordinances for Silver Creek Township.

Commission members also reconvened about the need for a new master plan for the township. It was decided that the commission will continue with the search for a firm to draft the plan for the township. Commission members will also investigate joining and adopting the master plan that Cass County sets forth.

A master plan is a policy guide that aids the township in creating a future for township land use and developments.

In other business, commission members discussed potential action that could be taken to prevent neighborhoods from facing industrial facilities being located nearby, and discussed what action can be taken within current ordinances to keep residences quiet as production at mining facilities nearby may increase.

After a brief conversation, the meeting was adjourned. Planning commission members will meet next month to revisit these topics and introduce any new business.