PHOTO STORY: RedBud celebrates 50th anniversary Published 9:52 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

1 of 25

BUCHANAN — Jett Lawrence, of Australia, swept the 450cc motos at the Pro Motocross Championship RedBud National to keep his perfect season going.

Lawrence has won every moto in the 2023 season. The sweep increased his series points lead over second-place Dylan Ferrandis from nine points to 57 points.

In the 250cc Class, points leader Hunter Lawrence, the brother of Jeff, was injured in the first turn of the second moto and could not finish the race due to injury.

Rookie Haiden Deegan, whose sister Hailie Deegan is a NASCAR driver, finished second and third in the 25o motos to win the RedBud championship and cut Hunter Lawrence’s points lead down to 11 p0ints.

Saturday RedBud MX celebrated its 50th anniversary. The late Gene Ritchie turned an empty field into the premier motocross track in the country in 1973. RedBud has been hosting national races since 1974.