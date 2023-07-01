Lawrence brothers sweep first motos at RedBud Nationals Published 3:03 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

BUCHANAN — It may have been an amateur making his professional debut leading the way in the 250cc qualifier, but when the field took the green flag for real at the RedBud Nationals in Buchanan, the Pro Motocross Championship crème rose to the top Saturday.

Hunter Lawrence rode to an easy lead in the first moto as he was more than 13 seconds better than runner-up Haiden Deegan.

R.J. Hampshire took third, Justin Cooper fourth and Seth Hammaker fifth.

Daxton Bennick, who smoked the field in the morning qualifying, finished 10th.

In the opening 450cc moto, Jett Lawrence, brother of Hunter Lawrence, took a two-second lead on the first lap and then blew the field away, leading by more than 10 seconds for much of the moto.

Lawrence went on to win the moto nearly 18 seconds faster over Chase Sexton. The win kept Lawrence undefeated in motos this season.

The race was for second, which was pretty entertaining as Ty Masterpool held the position early before Sexton, who was returning to racing after recovering from an injury, finally caught him with just under 20 minutes left in the first moto.

Dylan Ferrandis finished third, Aaron Plessinger was fourth and Jason Anderson fifth.