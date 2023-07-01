Crash changes everything in 250cc Class at RedBud Nationals Published 5:12 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023

BUCHANAN — A first-turn crash in the second 250cc moto of the Pro Motocross Championship’s RedBud National, changed everything in Buchanan Saturday afternoon.

Series leader Hunter Lawrence crashed and was injured heading into the first turn during the second moto and did not finish the race, which opened the door for the riders behind him to make significant gains in the overall standings.

Lawrence entered the RedBud Nationals with 175 points. He easily won the opening moto before suffering injury. Rookie Haiden Deegan, who had 147 points entering the event, went on to win the overall 250cc title in Buchanan by finishing second and third in the two motos.

Levi Kitchen took advantage of the situation to win the second moto by more than eight seconds. Kitchen would finish second overall.

With the overall win, Deegan, whose sister Hailie Deegan, is a NASCAR driver, closes to within 11 points of Lawrence for the overall series lead.

It was reported that Lawrence sustained minor injuries to his wrist and possibly his ribs.

In the second 450cc moto, it was once again Jett Lawrence, but it was much closer than his win in the opening moto.

Lawrence won the second moto, this time by only four seconds over runner-up Dylan Ferrandis. Chase Sexton finished third, Aaron Plessinger fourth and Garrett Marchbanks fifth.

Lawrence, who kept his perfect season opening with the sweep, increased his series points lead over second-place Ferrandis from nine points to 57 points.