Round Barn’s Niles brewpub project moves forward Published 3:21 pm Friday, June 30, 2023

NILES — Plans for the Round Barn’s proposed Niles location are moving forward.

Matt Moersch – CEO of Moersch Hospitality Group – said that the property occupied by the former Grace United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St., has recently been purchased by MHG after a long process.

Moersch said the proposed restaurant and pub, an estimated $1-2 million project, will act as a spot for the community to congregate and enjoy pub-style fare, live music, outdoor beer garden, and award-winning craft beverages.

The property has a 61-space parking lot, with a property capacity estimated to be between 180 to 220 guests. In addition, the project is expected to create 40 to 50 jobs in the community. The site plan was approved in January by the Niles Planning Commission and the property’s zoning designation change from Low Density Residential to Office Commercial District was approved by the City Council in February.

Originally constructed in 1953 and located on the corner of Grant and Lincoln, the former church features vaulted ceilings, high arches, and stained glass. Moersch said Round Barn has already invested more than $20,000 into the project and believes the unique space is the ideal location for guests to gather and experience Round Barn’s highly acclaimed brand of hospitality. Moersch hopes to open Grant Street Pub in the summer of 2024.

“We’re slowly getting on this project,” he said. “We’re looking at a few different options of approaching it but ideally we’ll still be opening fully by next summer.”

Moersch said one of the challenges facing the project has been delays in the supply chain and securing contractors.

“Just finding builders and materials,” Moersch said. “Any construction project is difficult. Lining up all the right people and timelines and cost can be a challenge.”

Moersch Hospitality Group is looking forward to the opportunities ahead of them as they finalize details and make plans to develop and grow alongside the community of Niles.

“There’s been overwhelming support,” he said. “I get asked about Niles almost weekly. I think the community is really excited. I see daily that new businesses are coming in almost every week. It’s exciting to be part of the Niles resurgence we’re all seeing. We have several employees from Niles who are excited about working closer to home.”