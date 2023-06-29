Roadrunner women’s basketball, cross country teams earn MCCAA All-Academic honors Published 4:22 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball and women’s cross country teams have earned Michigan Community College Athletic Association All-Academic for 2022-23 it was announced Thursday afternoon.

The Roadrunners, who had a team GPA of 3.22, returned to the basketball court after a more than 25-year hiatus and posted an impressive 18-9 overall record, including a 13-1 mark at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The SMC women’s cross country team competed in its second season in more than 25 years. The Roadrunners had a team GPA of 3.15.

The women’s cross country team finished 13th at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II regional to qualify for the NJCAA Nationals for the second straight season.

Southwestern Michigan College also had more than 50 student-athletes earn MCCAA Academic All-Conference or Academic All-MCCAA.

Women’s basketball players to receive All-MCCAA were Amara Palmer (Niles), Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois), Charlee Baucom (Constantine), Kamryn Patterson (Niles), Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg), Maddy Coleman (Berrien Center), and Nadia Collins (New Buffalo).

Earning Academic All-Conference were Palmer, Thomas, Baucom, Patterson, Laubach, Coleman, Collins and Savannah Peek (Kalamazoo).

Cross country runners to receive All-MCCAA were Addison Modderman (Lawton), Bailee Shambaugh (Mishawaka, Indiana), Carolyn Deneau (Benton Harbor), Madison Kesteloot (Lockport, Illinois) and Morgan Kesteloot (Lockport, Illinois).

Earning Academic All-Conference were Modderman, Shambaugh, Deneau, Madison Kesteloot and Morgan Kesteloot.

A separate story on the student-athletes from men’s basketball, wrestling, men’s cross country and volleyball will be posted Thursday night.