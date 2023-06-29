Niles native named Master Strength, Conditioning Coach Published 11:56 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

BOULDER, CO. — A Niles native and Brandywine alumnus has been awarded with the highest honor in his field of expertise.

Associate Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Adam Ringler has earned the title of Master Strength and Conditioning Coach from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association. He is one of only 310 individuals in the United States with this level of certification and corresponding title of distinction.

This is the highest honor that can be achieved in the Strength and Conditioning coaching profession. It represents professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise, and longevity in the field.

Adam Ringler is in his fifth year as a member of the University of Colorado’s athletic department, his first year as an assistant director of strength and conditioning for volleyball and women’s basketball. He also has attained the title of head of sport science as his major responsibilities have included the integration of sport-science for all sports, which involves the coordination and utilization of cutting-edge technologies and high-performance management principles within an innovative strength and conditioning program.

Ringler joined the University of Colorado staff in the summer of 2017 after spending the better part of eight years (2010-17) at Wichita State University as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, where he worked directly with the women’s basketball, volleyball, softball, tennis and golf teams.

Ringler earned his bachelor and master’s degrees in Kinesiology from Michigan State University where he also served as a volunteer and graduate assistant coach from 2006-10. He worked closely with the volleyball team and directly oversaw the strength and conditioning program for wrestling, helping the squad place six NCAA qualifiers and awarding one All-American.

Ringler also assisted with the strength and conditioning programs for 17 Michigan State Olympic sports and assisted with the men’s and women’s basketball teams during his tenure.

Ringler graduated from Brandywine High School in 2004. In high school, Ringler earned all-state recognition in wrestling.

His hobbies include hiking, computer programming, climbing, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Ringler and his wife, Brittney, have a daughter, Breslin, and a son, Bear.