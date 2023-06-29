Cass District Library hosts annual Big Truck Day

Published 8:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Max Harden

CASSOPOLIS — This week, area children got behind the wheel of some of Cass County’s largest vehicles.

Wednesday, the Cass District Library hosted Big Truck Day, which invited area departments to bring their trucks and service vehicles to the main branch. Area children got to see, explore and learn about the vehicles.

For the event, Penn Township Fire Department, Central Cass Fire Department, Midwest Energy and Communications, Thomas J. Mosier Water Well Drilling, Cass County Road Commission and Cassopolis Department of Public Works provided vehicles. 

