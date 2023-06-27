South Bend man gets jail time for attempted carjacking in Bertrand Township Published 5:00 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

NILES — A South Bend man who attempted to carjack a woman in Bertrand Township is going to jail.

Sanquan Dalshawn Frazier, 36, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to attempted carjacking and driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to 250 days in jail with credit for 67 days served on the carjacking charge and 93 days in jail with credit for 67 days on the drunk driving charge. He must pay $1,005 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 21 in Bertrand Township. Frazier also faces charges in Indiana but must serve his time here before going to face those charges.

Defense attorney Carri Briseno said the incident could have been much more serious for everyone involved. She noted that Frazier’s son had been killed the day before and that Frazier had consumed a large amount of vodka and had used cocaine.

“It could have cost you or someone else their life,” Judge Smith said. “The person stopped to help you and you tried to carjack her. In her victim impact statement, she wants you to receive the maximum sentence. This was extremely frightening to her.”